(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to announce the Pixel 5 during its "Launch Night In" on 30 September, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G and several other devices.

We've run up how the Pixel 5 might compare to the Pixel 4a 5G in a separate feature but here we are focusing on how the Pixel 5 could compare to its predecessors, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Pixel 5: TBC

Pixel 4: 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm, 162g

Pixel 4 XL: 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm, 193g

The Google Pixel 5 is claimed to feature a brushed aluminium body and come in Black and Green colour options. There's said to be a square camera housing in the top left corner of the rear, along with a physical fingerprint sensor in the middle.

On the front, leaks suggest there will be a punch hole camera in the top left corner, offering an almost bezel-free design. A 3.5mm headphone jack isn't expected to appear on the Pixel 5. As there is thought to be only one Pixel 5, its size is expected to sit between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL share the same design as each other, though the XL is of course larger. Both have a square camera housing in the top left corner of the rear and they both feature a glass body.

The front of both devices sees a bezel at the top of the displays housing the front camera and the Soli radar chip for gesture controls and Face Unlock. There is no physical fingerprint sensor on board either the Pixel 4 or 4 XL and neither have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pixel 5: 6-inch, OLED, 90Hz

Pixel 4: 5.7-inch, OLED, 90Hz

Pixel 4 XL: 6.3-inch, OLED, 90Hz

The Google Pixel 5 is rumoured to be coming with a 6-inch OLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution at 2340 x 1080 pixels for a pixel density of 429ppi.

It's said to stick with the 90Hz refresh rate we saw on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL and it is also said to support HDR and offer an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Pixel 4 has a slightly smaller display than what is proposed for the Pixel 5 at 5.7-inches, while the Pixel 4 XL is slightly larger at 6.3-inches. Both are OLED panels and both have a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Pixel 4 has a Full HD+ display for a pixel density of 444ppi, while the Pixel 4 XL has a Quad HD+ display for a pixel density of 537ppi. Both support HDR however and both have an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Pixel 5: Qualcomm SD765G, 8GB RAM, 4080mAh, 5G

Pixel 4: Qualcomm SD855, 6GB RAM, 2800mAh, 4G

Pixel 4 XL: Qualcomm SD855, 6GB RAM, 3700mAh, 4G

The Google Pixel 5 is said to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which features integrated 5G. There's said to be 8GB of RAM and we're expecting at least 128GB of storage with no microSD for storage expansion.

The battery capacity for the Pixel 5 is claimed to be 4080mAh. We'd expect 18W fast charging and wireless charging on board.

The Google Pixel 4 and the 4 XL both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which was the flagship processor from Qualcomm at the time of their launch. Neither have 5G capabilities.

There's 6GB of RAM under the hoods of both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL and both come in storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of battery capacities, the Pixel 4 has a 2800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL has a 3700mAh capacity. Both have 18W fast charging and wireless charging.

Pixel 5: Dual rear (16MP+12.2MP), single front (8MP)

Pixel 4/4 XL: Dual rear (16MP+12.2MP), single front (8MP)

The Google Pixel 5 is reported to be coming with a dual rear camera comprised of a 16-megapixel 0.5x ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12.2-megapixel lens with a f/1.7 aperture.

The punch hole front camera is reported to be an 8-megapixel f/2.0, fixed focus sensor.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL both have a dual rear camera made up of a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 12.2-megapixel sensor with a f/1.7 aperture.

The front camera on both devices is an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL offer features like Night Sight and the ability to capture stars, both of which are expected on the Pixel 5, among some new features.

Pixel 5: From €629/£550/$700

Pixel 4: From €749/£669/$799

Pixel 4 XL: From €849/£829/$899

It's claimed the Google Pixel 5 will cost €629 in Europe, which would be around £550 in the UK and around $700 in the US. It is said to be available from 15 October.

The Google Pixel 4 started at £669 in the UK and $799 in the US when it first arrived, while the Pixel 4 XL started at £829 in the UK and $899 in the US.

Based on the rumours, the Google Pixel 5 will sit between the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in terms of size, but switch its build from glass to aluminium. It will also offer a more modern design from the front with a punch hole camera and a reduction in bezels compared to its predecessors.

Additionally, rumours suggest that while it won't run on Qualcomm's flagship processor, it will still be a powerful device, offer a drop in price, an increase in RAM and an increase in battery capacity.

We will update this feature as soon as the official specifications are revealed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.