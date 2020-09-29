(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on 30 September, alongside a couple of other devices.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have leaked heavily over the last couple of months, giving us an idea of what to expect. How might they compare to each other and how might they compare to the recently launched Pixel 4a though?

Here are the rumoured specifications for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G up against the Pixel 4a to help you work out which 2020 Pixel might be right for you.

squirrel_widget_317382

Pixel 5: TBC

Pixel 4a 5G: TBC

Pixel 4a: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm / Weight: 143g

The Google Pixel 5 is reported to feature a brushed aluminium body, come in black and green colour options and feature a square rear camera housing in the top left corner.

A physical fingerprint sensor is expected to be present in the middle of the rear, while the front is expected to see a punch hole camera in the top left corner of the display and minimal bezels.

Measurements haven't been leaked as yet but it will be smaller than the Pixel 4a 5G and it will also likely offer an IP68 water and dust resistance, which the Pixel 4a doesn't and the Pixel 4a 5G is also likely to omit.

The Pixel 4a has a polycarbonate rear and like what is expected for the Pixel 5, it has a square camera housing in the top left corner of the rear, a physical fingerprint sensor in the middle of the back and a punch hole camera in the top left of the display.

The Pixel 4a comes in Just Black only and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack which the Pixel 5 isn't expected to offer.

The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to offer the same design as the Pixel 4a, with a polycarbonate body rather than brushed aluminium like the Pixel 5, but it is thought it will be larger than the 4G device and the Pixel 5. It is also said to be coming in black and white colour options and a 3.5mm headphone jack is expected to be on board again.

Pixel 5: 6-inch, OLED, 90Hz

Pixel 4a 5G: 6.2-inch, OLED, 60Hz

Pixel 4a: 5.81-inch, OLED, 60Hz

The Google Pixel 5 is said to have a 6-inch OLED display and unlike previous years, there is only thought to be one device rather than a standard and XL model.

It claimed the resolution will be 2340 x 1080 pixels for a pixel density of 429ppi and it's said it will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offer support for HDR. It is also said to have a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 4a 5G is claimed to have a 6.2-inch display, also OLED, but with a 60Hz refresh rate. There's currently no word on aspect ratio or resolution, though we'd expect to see Full HD+ like the Pixel 5 and 4a.

The Pixel 4a meanwhile, has a 5.81-inch display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, offering a 443ppi. It is also OLED and it has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR.

Pixel 5: Qualcomm SD765G, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4080mAh

Pixel 4a 5G: Qualcomm SD765G, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3800mAh

Pixel 4a: Qualcomm SD730, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3140mAh

The Google Pixel 5 is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which features 5G integrated. The Pixel 4a 5G is also expected to run on this chipset, while the Pixel 4a runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730.

The Pixel 5 is said to have 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a are said to have 6GB of RAM. All are thought to have 128GB of internal storage and none of the models are expected to have microSD.

The Pixel 5 is reported to have a 4080mAh battery capacity, while the Pixel 4a 5G is reported to have 3800mAh and the Pixel 4a has a 3140mAh battery.

Pixel 5: 16MP+12.2MP, 8MP

Pixel 4a 5G: 12.2MP, 8MP

Pixel 4a: 12.2MP, 8MP

According to the reports, the Google Pixel 5 will come with a dual rear camera, said to be comprised of a 16-megapixel 0.5x ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12.2-megapixel lens with an f/1.7 aperture. It's claimed its front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Pixel 4a has the same sensor as the Pixel 4, offering a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilisation, along with all the AI skills of the Pixel 4, including Night Sight with astrophotography mode, Top Shot and Portrait Mode. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to offer the same camera setup as the Pixel 4a.

Based on the rumours, the Google Pixel 5 will offer the same power as the Pixel 4a 5G but with a little extra RAM and a larger battery capacity, as well as an extra camera lens on the rear.

It also looks like it will also offer a slightly more premium design with an brushed aluminium frame rather than a polycarbonate body. The Pixel 4a 5G looks like it will be more powerful than the Pixel 4, as well as larger, whilst offering 5G connectivity.

We will update this feature as soon as all the official details are revealed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.