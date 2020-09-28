Google Pixel 5 price and details outed by Google Japan

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 5 is one of the most leaked handsets in recent history, with images and details regularly posted. However, you don't really expect Google to do its own leaking.

That's what's happened in Japan, with the official Japanese Google Twitter account posting a video showing the design and price of the forthcoming phone.

The tweet has since been taken down, but not before screengrabs were taken of salient parts.

They show the design of the phone from the front, which matches exactly the leaked renders released last week.

There is confirmation that the Pixel 5 will be a 5G device (bit of a no-brainer, to be honest). And, we can see that the phone will cost ¥74,800 (around £549 or $709), which matches another former leak that said it will be €629 in Germany.

We'll find out everything for sure come Wednesday 30 September, when Google will hosts its online Launch Night In event. The phone will launch alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV, and a Nest Audio Speaker - all of which starring in their own major leaks in recent times.

You will be able to watch the event right here on Pocket-lint.

Writing by Rik Henderson.