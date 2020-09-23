Massive Google Pixel 5 leak reveals all

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 5 will be officially unveiled next Wednesday, 30 September, but a major leak has revealed just about everything you could want to know before then.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt claims to have the entire lowdown on the handset, plus renders.

It is said that the phone will have a 6-inch 19.5:9 OLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels), which will come with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It'll be covered in Gorilla Glass 6 and will support HDR.

Inside, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, with 8GB RAM. It will be a 5G phone, he claims, with the modem built into the chipset compatible with sub-6GHz networks. It will allegedly support dual SIM (one nanoSIM, one eSIM).

The on-board storage will be 128GB, while the cameras will comprise an 8-megapixel, fixed focus front facing cam (f/2.0) which is housed in a punch-hole at the top left of the display. Strangely, Quandt claims that there are two rear cameras: one 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) main camera, and a wide-angle 16-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor.

That goes against previous rumours (and images) that suggest the phone will have a triple-camera system.

However, he does say that the camera unit feature optical image stabilisaton and "should deliver excellent images".

The claimed battery size is 4,080mAh which can be fast charged through an 18 watts charger. It can also be charged wirelessly.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear. It'll be IP68 water and dustproof.

The handset will reportedly come in green or black and be priced at €629 in Germany (around £579 / $735).

We'll find out more during the event next week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.