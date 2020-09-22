Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G prices and availability leaks via online retailers

(Pocket-lint) - A flurry of leaks has filled in one of the gaps in leaked information about the forthcoming Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G, an enhanced version of the phone that launched earlier in the year, already had the price confirmed by Google at $499, but we've now seen retailers putting a price of €499 in Europe and £499 in the UK, which was totally expected.

A UK retailer also set the release date at 15 October, two weeks after the announcement which fits the expected timeline for this device.

Moving to the more advanced Pixel 5 that we're expecting to be announced on 30 September alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, and there's a small jump in price to €629. We wouldn't be surprised to see that priced at $629 or £629 too, or a little lower. These leaks have also been reinforced by Roland Quandt on Twitter, who has a good reputation for leaking accurate information, although he does suggest taking it with a small pinch of salt, so there might be some variation here.

So here's the deal.

Pixel 4a 5G: 499 Euro. Black, White.

Pixel 5: 629 Euro. Black. Green.



gn8. more tomorrow. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2020

What's different this time around for the Pixel 5 is that it's not a true flagship device like the Pixel 4 was; instead, Google looks to be using the popular mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 hardware and offering its devices at a more affordable price.

The difference between the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 should come down to the configuration of the cameras on the rear of the phone. With the performance of the SD765 being so good. We're not surprised that Google is eschewing the top hardware to offer better value for money on its 2020 devices.

We'll have all the details confirmed on 30 September, so there's not long to wait.

Writing by Chris Hall.