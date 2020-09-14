(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced a new event, where it'll likely unveil the Pixel 5 smartphone, a new Chromecast, and a new Google Nest smart speaker.

The online-only special event is set for 30 September 2020 at 2pm ET. “We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones,” reads the invite. Keep in mind Google previously confirmed plans to launch a Pixel 5 later this year. It even promised 5G versions of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A.

You can learn more about the Pixel 5 in our guide here. We also have a Pixel 4A 5G rumour roundup here.

As for the new Chromecast, it's supposedly codenamed Sabrina. The most recent Chromecast models - the Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast third-generation - were announced in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The new Chromecast will change direction dramatically compared to previous versions. So far, Chromecast has only been a link between your TV and online content, relying on a separate device to control it - your phone or laptop for example.

If new rumours are accurate, the new Chromecast will run Android TV and come with a remote. You can learn more about this Chromecast in our guide here.

Google also teased a new Nest smart speaker in July, by releasing an image of the device. It looks like it will sit Nest Mini and the larger Google Home Max, with the ability to stand vertically. We also have a rumour round-up on the upcoming Google Nest Home speaker here.

Pocket-lint plans to cover all of Google’s announcements live, though it's unclear if there will be a live-stream available for the public on event day.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.