Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G appear in real life image, with more specs revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have really started to heat up over the last few days following Google's confirmation that the two devices will arrive later this year.

We've seen some renders of the Pixel 5, leaked specifications about both handsets and most recently, some more information about their hardware has appeared, along with a real-life image of the two devices.

The real life image - which has since been removed - comes from Reddit (via 9to5Google) and shows both the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Both devices appear to have a square camera housing in the top left corner and a physical fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 5 is said to be the smaller device and feature a textured rear, while the 4a 5G is shown in white in the image.

Along with the image, the Reddit user lists a range of alleged specs for both devices. The user claims the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G - something that has been claimed before. The Pixel 5 is said to have 8GB of RAM and a 4000mAh battery, while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to have 6GB of RAM and a 3800mAh battery.

Other specs detailed with the image suggest both devices will have the same camera lens as the Pixel 4 and both will have an 8-megapixel front camera. It's said the Pixel 4a 5G will have an audio jack and a 60Hz display, while the Pixel 5 will have no audio jack and a 90Hz display.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to launch in October, but no official event details have been revealed as yet. For now, you can read all the latest rumours about the Pixel 4a 5G in our round up feature, as well as all the details we know so far about the Pixel 5 in our seperate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.