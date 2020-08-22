(Pocket-lint) - Google recently announced the Pixel 4a and teased even more phones coming this year, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Now, following a render leak on Friday, details about the upcoming Pixel devices have been revealed in a new report.

According to Android Central, the Pixel 5 will feature a 6-inch display, while the Pixel 4a 5G will have a 6.2-inch display, making them both larger than the 5.81-inch Pixel 4a that just released. The Pixel 5, however, is expected to have the same footprint as the Pixel 4a, but with smaller bezels.

It might also have an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Exact specs for the Pixel 4a 5G's display aren't yet known, though.

In terms of other specs, the Pixel 5 could pack dual rear cameras (standard and ultra-wide), 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a battery capacity that will be larger than the Pixel 4's, with Android Central claiming that rumours about a 3,080mAh are "entirely false".

The Pixel 5 will also support 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. It's unclear if the Pixel 4a 5G will have the same battery capacity and features as its flagship sibling, but both could be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Google will probably launch these phones by 30 September. The Pixel 4a 5G should cost $499. It's not yet known what the the Pixel 5 will cost.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.