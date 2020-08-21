Google Pixel 5 renders show a hole-punch camera on the front

(Pocket-lint) - According to the rumour mill, the Google Pixel 5 will be released at the end of September and that means the speculation and leaks will ramp up over the coming weeks.

Indeed, Google itself confirmed that it will be coming "this fall" and with 5G to boot. It even gave us a brief side on glimpse of the device alongside the Pixel 4a 5G - also expected to release in the coming months.

However, that's not enough for some. Serial leaker OnLeaks has teamed with Indian website Pricebaba to produce a range of renders of the Pixel 5, based on leaked design details.

If true to the final product, they show a similar top-left hole-punch camera as the one on the Pixel 4a, plus a dual camera unit on the rear.

There will also allegedly be a glitty finish to the rear casing, plus the fingerprint sensor we've come to know and love with the series.

OnLeaks states that the display will be between 5.7 and 5.8-inches, while the SIM tray moves to the bottom-left of the phone.

He also provided a video showing the rendered device from all angles.

We have to take everything with a healthy pinch of salt at present, but there's nothing here that looks out of place for the brand.

Hopefully, we'll find out more in the weeks ahead.

Writing by Rik Henderson.