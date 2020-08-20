Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G release dates hinted

(Pocket-lint) - Google has already confirmed that it will be launching the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G in 2020, but there has been no confirmation of when. That may have just changed thanks to a Twitter leaker.

Jon Prosser leaked the date for the Pixel 4a and is now back suggesting that the Pixel 5 release date will be 30 September. Prosser then goes on to say that the Pixel 4a 5G will follow in October, with no precise date on that one.

What we see in the system is



Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30



Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

What's not clear is if this is the launch date or the availability date. There's been no word from Google about an event for the new launch, but we suspect that Google will want to take the chance to say something about the new device rather than do it all via press release.

Google has just launched the Pixel 4a to critical acclaim. It's a great handset, affordable and powerful with an excellent camera. The positioning of the Pixel 5 has long been questioned, with suggestions that it won't be a flagship-level device with the most powerful hardware, that it will, instead, sit on Snapdragon 765 hardware to offer the latest services at a more affordable price point.

In many ways that makes sense for Google. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, has said in the past that the hardware is irrelevant in the age of AI and machine learning. Google is a big data company and its work with cameras demonstrates that you'll get great results from AI without the need for excessive camera hardware. That's starting to apply to phones too, with the gap between the experience on flagship and mid-range devices closing rapidly.

The 5G version of the Pixel 4a is then slated for October. We suspect this will just be the availability for this device, although if this too moves to Snapdragon 765, it's going to be a more powerful handset overall than the version that's already launched.

Exciting times lie ahead for Pixel fans - the question will be whether Google can compete on price with devices like the OnePlus Nord if it's moving its devices into the more affordable segment.

Writing by Chris Hall.