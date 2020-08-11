(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel phones recently received some cool new tricks, including a Bedtime mode and Sunrise alarm. Now, both of those features aren't exclusive to Pixel phones; they're available for all Android phones through the Google Clock app. Here's what you need to know.

In June 2020, Google introduced a Bedtime mode in the Google Clock app. It's a new tab you can go to in order to designate a time for your phone to dim and mute your notifications. Bedtime mode was initially a Pixel-exclusive feature. In August, Google rolled out the feature to all Android devices running 6.0 or later.

Once you've activated Android’s Digital Wellbeing settings, open the latest version of the Google Clock app. It may take time for the feature to arrive for your Android phone. Look for the Bedtime mode tab. There, you can set when you’d like to go to start getting ready for bed as well as when you want to wake up.

On your Android phone, open the Google Clock app. Tap Bedtime mode. To set a start time, tap the digital clock with a moon. Move the clock hands to your desired end time and tap OK. To set an end time, tap the digital clock with a sun. Move the clock hands to your desired end time and tap OK. At the bottom of the app, tap Turn on bedtime mode.

The Digital Wellbeing app (on supported phones) can also trigger Bedtime mode when you start charging your phone for the night.

In June 2020, Google introduced a Sunrise alarm in the Google Clock app. Designed to wake you up more gently, the Sunrise Alarm gradually brightens your screen and gives a visual cue that your wake up time is approaching about 15 minutes prior. You can even customise the experience by adding your favourite song or sounds. Sunrise alarm was initially a Pixel-exclusive feature. In August 2020, Google rolled out the feature to all Android devices running 6.0 or later.

Google hasn't yet provided set-up steps. When we get the feature, we'll update this guide. But, once you’ve set Bedtime mode in the Google Clock app, you should be able to adjust its features, like toggling greyscale on some phones, turning on Sunrise alarm, and setting an Assistant routine to activate in the AM.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.