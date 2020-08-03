Google pre-announces two 5G phones for October - Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

(Pocket-lint) - As well as announcing the Pixel 4a, Google just pre-announced two more devices in the Pixel range - the Pixel 4a (5G) starting at $499, and Pixel 5 which will also be a 5G handset.

Both will make a full debut in October.

Google says that the upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. The Pixel 4a 5G carries a significant price premium over the standard 4a, but it is thought that it will have more powerful internals.

Here's everything we know about the Pixel 4a 5G so far. And if you want to know about the even more exciting Pixel 5, check the latest Pixel 5 rumours.

The search giant adds that "In the coming months, we’ll share more about these devices and our approach to 5G" which is an interesting way of putting it. Google has clearly been committed to 5G for some time as it's Google Fi network in the US already supports it.

The already-announced standard $349/£349 Pixel 4a is a 4G phone and there's no XL model this time around. For more details on that phone check out our main Pixel 4a story as well as our full Pixel 4a review.

In the end, the October devices won't launch that long after the standard 4a - pre-orders don't open until 10 September with availability from 1 October in the UK, Yes, really.

squirrel_widget_317382

Writing by Dan Grabham.