Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G leak, claimed to start at $499

(Pocket-lint) - Google is expected to reveal its Pixel 4a at some point today - 3 August - but the device isn't rumoured to be 5G capable. A recent leak has suggested a 5G model is incoming however.

Ishan Agarwal - who has a decent track record with leaks - shared an image on Twitter claiming to present the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 5G.

I made a typo. I'm sorry. The brushed metal, smaller phone is Pixel 5 5G, on the left. The one on the right is Pixel 4a 5G which is bigger with a coloured power button. https://t.co/KcJfHB0Ptf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

Agarwal obtained the information from another Twitter user - @SamsungBloat - and it's claimed the Pixel 4a 5G with a polycarbonate body and coloured power button will be larger than the Pixel 5 5G and its brushed metal body.

The image doesn't give away much - other than the difference in size and finishes - but Agarwal also mentions price in the thread. He claims the Pixel 4a 5G - shown on the right in the image - will have a $499 price tag, which is around $150 more than what he claims the Pixel 4a is expected to be announced at.

The Pixel 4a will reportedly feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. It's said to measure 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm, weigh 143g and have a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with a punch hole front camera.

The battery capacity is said to be 3140mAh and it's reported to have a single rear camera and a single front camera. You can read all the latest rumours surrounding the Pixel 4a in our separate feature, or check out how it is reported to compare to the Pixel 3a.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.