Google will finally announce the Pixel 4a on 3 August

(Pocket-lint) - Google’s next budget smartphone, the Pixel 4a, was expected to be announced months ago. With little word about when or if it would ever materialise, you may have begun to whether the product has been shelved. Not to worry - Google has teased when it will finally reveal the Pixel 4a.

The company's online store now tells visitors that "The Google - just what you’ve been waiting for phone” will be revealed on 3 August. You can't access the full message until you tap on the boxes and match the colours to Google's logo (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red). Google shared similar messaging and images on social media, including the Made by Google Twitter account, all of which suggest a new phone is on the horizon.

There are various references to the Pixel 4a's display, punch hole, and cameras in Google's promo materials. For instance, the “lorem ipsum” text on the Google Store page has words like “lowlightena”, “bokehus”, and “megapixelum.” It's basically like a not-so-subtle puzzle to whet fans' appetite.

The Pixel 4a is supposed to follow last year’s Pixel 3a. In May, Google cancelled its I/O developer conference, when it was supposed to announce the Pixel 4a. The device has continued to leak out since then, however, with the latest reports suggesting it will feature a 5.8-inch OLED display, Qualcomm’s 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 12-megapixel camera. You can see our full round-up of all the Pixel 4a leaks and rumours right here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.