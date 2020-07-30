(Pocket-lint) - One of the big sources of future device information is from the apps that will support them - and it has emerged that a new version of Google Camera, version 7.5, contains details about future Pixel devices, as well as future features.

The information comes from a teardown of the code, to see what's sitting behind the surface of the app and there's some interesting information about future Pixel devices. It refers to the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

What this suggests is that there will be no Pixel 5 XL this year, but the existence of a 5G version of the Pixel 4a has reared its head again, potentially the model thought to be running on Snapdragon 765.

While the Pixel 5 has had some leaks, so far we've seen a flood of information about the Pixel 4a stretching back months, with still no confirmation of when this phone might launch. The latest leak suggests 3 August, but there's no verification.

As for a 5G version, while there have been mentions previously, little has been said compared to the 4G version of the phone. With so much doubt around these devices, we'll have to wait and see what happens.

The app also hints at future camera features coming Google's phones. These are likely to be introduced with the Pixel 5 and then pushed out to all Pixel devices via an update to the Camera app.

Highlighted is a feature codenamed Lasagna, which 9to5Google says is a motion blur effect. Little is known about what it might do, but given the codename, we'd guess it's going to be using a lot of image layering to achieve its results.

It also looks like Google might be bringing audio zoom to video, to help you get more precise audio, as well as adding quick sharing to video - something that already exists when taking photos.

Finally, Google might be adding flash adjustment to the camera. A lot of people now don't use the flash at all, but being able to turn down the intensity will give people a little more control when taking photos.

Writing by Chris Hall.