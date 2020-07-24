Android 11: R is for Red Velvet Cake

Google has revealed the 'tasty treat' name for its latest version of Android. Turns out that 'R' stands for 'Red Velvet Cake. Yum!

Prior to Android 10, Google used tasty treat names for almost every version of Android as a public name. In fact, Android versions were generally known by the letter or desert/sweet name.

It's an alphabetical list that goes all the way back to Android 1.5 'Cupcake'. You'll undoubtedly remember names like KitKat, Oreo, Marshmallow, Nougat and Pie from recent years.

Once we got to 'Q', it changed, but Google still uses the names internally according to David Burke, Android's VP of engineering.

In an interview with All About Android he confirmed that Android 11 'R' is referred to internally as Red Velvet Cake. Which is - quite frankly - the most delicious Android name yet.

Android 11 was launched as a public beta recently and involves a number of interface and functional changes to elements like notification grouping, messaging bubbles, and a brand new power-off screen.

It's expected to launch officially at some point in September/October and initially come to Android One phones and Google Pixel devices.