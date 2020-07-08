Android 11 release date scheduled for 8 September

As we'd already suspected might be the case, it seems Google is preparing to release Android 11 to the public on 8 September.

We don't know if Google knowingly leaked the information itself, or if it was accidental, however, within a developer-focused video surrounding Google's smarthome efforts, a slide reveals a 'Checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch'.

This fits in line with what we were anticipating, following Google's '11 weeks of Android', which seemed to be a countdown to launch, right around the first or second week in September.

Without Google coming out and announcing it definitely will be the 8th, this is as close as we'll likely get to an official release date announcement right up until the platform is finally ready for mass consumption.

We've embedded the video below so you can see the slide for yourself around the 18:15 mark.

Android 11 brings with it a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications, a revamped power menu (including smarthome controls and Google Pay access), plus a whole lot more.

It's almost certain to be made available on Pixel devices and Android One phones first, with other manufacturers following suit in the months following initial roll out.

Of course, interface decision can differ between manufacturers and so even when it does roll out to the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Sony, you'll often find some elements don't make it to all of them.

As manufacturers announce compatibility we'll be keeping you updated in our release date feature. Until then, stay tuned.