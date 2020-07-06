The Google Pixel 5 has appeared online in the form of leaked renders revealing an early prototype of the phone.

David Kowalski (@xleaks7) shared the computer-generated images, without revealing a source. Kowalski has an unknown track record at this point, but his leak has been widely covered by Android watchdog blogs. We're skeptical of its credibility but have chosen to share out of interest.

Kowalski's Pixel 5 renders show a dual-lens camera module very reminiscent of the Pixel 4, but with what appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. Keep in mind most premium flagship phones offer in-screen fingerprint readers rather than rear fingerprint sensors.

Finally, the front of the Pixel 5 appears to have a single selfie camera in a left-aligned display cutout, much like the leaked Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 5 will likely be introduced in either late October or November, followed by shipments some weeks later. More than one model is expected. The phones will probably come with Android 11 pre-installed. The standard model should cost $699, while the XL could be $799 in the US.

