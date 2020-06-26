Google Pixel 4a FCC filing appears: Is a launch imminent?

Google has yet to launch the Pixel 4a, leading many to wonder if the device will ever appear. But a new piece of evidence is providing some clarity, possibly even hinting that the device might launch sooner rather than later.

A new US Federal Communications Commission filing, first uncovered by XDA-Developers' Mishaal Rahman, is perhaps the clearest sign yet that the Pixel 4A is about to debut. As The Verge noted, the filing specifically indicates a Google “G025J” phone can now be sold in the US. The phone doesn't appear to feature radar tech using millimeter-wave radio frequencies, so it likely lacks Google’s Soli radar sensor chip for gesture controls.

There have been questions about whether the Pixel 4a would have that chip, or if Google would cut it to bring down the price of the phone. Either way, FCC filings such as these usually surface right before a phone becomes official. Since the Pixel 4a is expected to arrive imminently and will likely be positioned as a budget device, one can assume the G025J device is in fact the Pixel 4a.

Let's also not forget that the Pixel 4 had the G020 moniker in its own filings, so a derivative of G025 could very well be for a newer Pixel phone.

Here’s everything else known so far about the Pixel 4a.