When will my phone get Android 11?

The latest version of Android is Android 11. Having dropped the sweet names for something that's more simplistic, Google has launched the beta for the new software, meaning we're in the countdown to full launch.

At the moment we're only in the beta stages of this software, so availability is scarce, but we're working to discover which devices are eligible for updates and when those devices will be getting the software. You can take a look at what the Android 11 update brings right here.

To find out when, specifically, you will get the update and be able to try all the new features included in the release, keep reading.

The Android 11 public beta started on 11 June, but only includes a few Pixel devices at launch. Note that the original Pixel has been excluded from this list. As this isn't the final Android 11 build, you'll have to opt in to get the update, and understand that it's still software in development. You can find out all about the beta right here.

The following devices are supported, suggesting they will get Android 11:

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

As we're currently in beta phase for Android 11, we don't know exactly when the new software will arrive in final form. Android 10 rolled-out on Tuesday 3 September 2019. On the Google Developers website, there's an "11 Weeks of Android" feature, taking a week to detail different aspects of the software running all the way to the end of August.

That feels like a countdown, as the week after would be the same week that the software went public the previous year. Speculating, we could say that Android 11 might appear in final form on Tuesday 1 September 2020, or Tuesday 8 September 2020. That's our best estimate best on previous patterns - of course, much depends on how the beta runs.

This early in the lifecycle of new software we're a long way from Android 11 appearing on any other devices, but there is some scope to speculate on which devices will get it, based on track record, launch promises and semi-official confirmations.

We'll be adjusting this list as confirmations appear.

Nokia's record with updates is good. The company uses Android One on most of its devices and successfully updated most of its devices Android 10 before anyone else. It also makes a two version promise on its phones, so anything launched on Android 9 Pie should be eligible for Android 11. That should include:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8.3

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 1 Plus

OnePlus has been good with updates and there was an Android 11 dev preview available on the OnePlus 8. These are the devices we expect to get the update include:

OnePlus 8 Pro (dev preview)

OnePlus 8 (dev preview)

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

Samsung doesn't feel the need to update rapidly and in the past has been slow - but it does have a huge number of phones, many of which would, technically, be eligible, because Samsung offers 2 years of updates. The following phones are likely to be included:

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A01

Xiaomi looks as though it's trying to fill Huawei's shoes globally and it has confirmed that it will be part of the Android 11 beta - suggesting that we'll be getting Android 11 on some phones pretty quickly. Much might depend on the timeline of MIUI, however.