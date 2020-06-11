When will my phone get Android 11?

The latest version of Android is Android 11. Having dropped the sweet names for something that's more simplistic, Google has launched the beta for the new software, meaning we're in the countdown to full launch.
At the moment we're only in the beta stages of this software, so availability is scarce, but we're working to discover which devices are eligible for updates and when those devices will be getting the software. You can take a look at what the Android 11 update brings right here.
To find out when, specifically, you will get the update and be able to try all the new features included in the release, keep reading.
Android 11 for Pixel devices
The Android 11 public beta started on 11 June, but only includes a few Pixel devices at launch. Note that the original Pixel has been excluded from this list. As this isn't the final Android 11 build, you'll have to opt in to get the update, and understand that it's still software in development. You can find out all about the beta right here.
The following devices are supported, suggesting they will get Android 11:
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
Android 11 final release date
As we're currently in beta phase for Android 11, we don't know exactly when the new software will arrive in final form. Android 10 rolled-out on Tuesday 3 September 2019. On the Google Developers website, there's an "11 Weeks of Android" feature, taking a week to detail different aspects of the software running all the way to the end of August.
That feels like a countdown, as the week after would be the same week that the software went public the previous year. Speculating, we could say that Android 11 might appear in final form on Tuesday 1 September 2020, or Tuesday 8 September 2020. That's our best estimate best on previous patterns - of course, much depends on how the beta runs.
Android 11 for other Android devices
This early in the lifecycle of new software we're a long way from Android 11 appearing on any other devices, but there is some scope to speculate on which devices will get it, based on track record, launch promises and semi-official confirmations.
We'll be adjusting this list as confirmations appear.
Nokia
Nokia's record with updates is good. The company uses Android One on most of its devices and successfully updated most of its devices Android 10 before anyone else. It also makes a two version promise on its phones, so anything launched on Android 9 Pie should be eligible for Android 11. That should include:
- Nokia 9 PureView
- Nokia 8.3
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 7.2
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 4.2
- Nokia 3.2
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Nokia 2.3
- Nokia 2.2
- Nokia 1.3
- Nokia 1 Plus
OnePlus
OnePlus has been good with updates and there was an Android 11 dev preview available on the OnePlus 8. These are the devices we expect to get the update include:
- OnePlus 8 Pro (dev preview)
- OnePlus 8 (dev preview)
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 6T
Samsung
Samsung doesn't feel the need to update rapidly and in the past has been slow - but it does have a huge number of phones, many of which would, technically, be eligible, because Samsung offers 2 years of updates. The following phones are likely to be included:
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 +
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A01
Xiaomi
Xiaomi looks as though it's trying to fill Huawei's shoes globally and it has confirmed that it will be part of the Android 11 beta - suggesting that we'll be getting Android 11 on some phones pretty quickly. Much might depend on the timeline of MIUI, however.
Super excited to announce that @Andriod 11 Beta 1 will soon be available for the incredible #108MP flagship - #Mi10!— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 11, 2020
Stay tuned to @XiaomiIndia and @MIUI_India pages for more information! #Android11 #Android11Beta #Xiaomi #Android pic.twitter.com/Zl3yQdlHxC
- Xiaomi Mi 10 (beta)
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro