This is what the Pixel 4a XL would look like, if it launched

It's strongly believed that Google won't be announcing the Pixel 4a XL, instead sticking to the smaller size, the Pixel 4a, which is expected to launch some time over the summer.

The premise of the Pixel a models is simple: it brings that pure Android experience that Nexus and Pixel phones offer, but also gives you Google's camera, one of the highlights of these phones.

In 2019 we saw the Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch. By all accounts that was a commercial success, with the a model selling better than the flagship Pixel 3 and 3XL - and who can blame them, offering that camera at that price?

But we always had our reservations about the Pixel 3a XL. Although it was a great phone, it did feel a little expensive for what you actually got. Yes, the camera was fantastic, but the rest of the package didn't make sense when compared to what you'd get from a company like Xiaomi.

Perhaps that's why the Pixel 4a XL was put on ice - or perhaps the larger model just didn't sell well and Google decided to focus on a single model instead.

These renders come from Pigtou.com which is relatively new to the leaking game and we're not familiar with the source they have worked with on these renders, so this could all be speculative, but this is what that phone might have looked like.

Of course, we've had no confirmation that the Pixel 4a is actually launching, but we already have a pretty fat dossier on what to expect from that phone. Currently it's believed to be appearing on 13 July.