Google Pixel 4a to be announced during June's Android Beta Launch Show?

Despite previous rumours suggesting an earlier launch was on the cards, it appears Google has pushed the Pixel 4a release schedule back a bit. The most recent snippet of information suggests we should expect a June unveiling.

Originally it was expected that Google would be releasing the Pixel 4a in May regardless of I/O being cancelled, but fresh information from a German retailer seems to indicate otherwise.

Caschys Blog has received information from Vodafone Germany stating that the company's retail stores will be offering the phone to customers from 5 June. Two days after the Android beta launch.

This appears to be a correction to the original launch date from the same retailer, which initially had 22 May down as the date it would begin selling the phone.

Since Google recently announced that it would be hosting a Beta Launch Show to give us all the details on its next version of Android, it makes sense that the company would also use this stage to show off the latest hardware too.

This particular launch day is scheduled for 3 June, which is a few weeks later than the typical end-of-May I/O conference.

As for the phone itself, that's expected to be a device built primarily from polycarbonate, with an evenly sized, slim-ish bezel all the way around the screen and a single camera in the hole-punch cutout.

It's also expected to feature a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB RAM and a 3,080mAh battery along with a 1080p display and single camera on the back.

Unlike the Pixel 4 series, it's not expected to come with a small and large 'XL' version, and it's going with a fingerprint sensor on the rear instead of face unlocking via advanced 3D/optical scanners on the front.

If it's anything like the last version, it'll be excellent value for money. Although, with competition from Apple now in form of the new A13-powered iPhone SE, it might need to work harder to compete for consumer dollars.