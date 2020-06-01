Android 11 Beta Launch Show: How to watch and what to expect

Google announced it will launch the first public beta test of Android 11 in June, although it has subsequently delayed that launch event, with no date set on the postponement.

The company plans to roll out the new release following an online-only event it's calling the Android 11 Beta Launch Show. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch.

Google's online-only event to preview the next release of Android was originally set to take place on 3 June. However, the company postponed the event, taking to Twitter to say that now wasn't the time to be celebrating.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

There's currently no word on when the Android 11 Beta Show will take place.

Google will post the live-stream video on its website. We hope to embed it here once it's available. The video above is a teaser from Google.

The next major release of the Android operating system is called Android 11. Google was expected to announce a public beta test of this software update, as it does every year for Android, at the Google I/O developer conference in May. That event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the Android Beta Show has been postponed too, we suspect due to the civil unrest in the US.

The original plan looked like this: the Android 11 public beta was due to release on 3 June, including the final SDK and NDK APIs. The Beta 2 release - when Google expects to reach "Platform Stability" - was scheduled to launch in July. The Beta 3 release, including builds for final testing, was due to roll out in August. This should conclude the public beta-testing phase, and then Android 11 should go live for all to use.

Android VP David Burke wrote in a blog post that Google is moving the public beta's release schedule back by about a month to give everyone "a bit more room" during the coronavirus pandemic - while also keeping itself on track for the final release "later in Q3," he wrote. Exactly when we'll be back on schedule, we don't know.

Google's Android 11 Beta Launch Show will feature a keynote with Burke and Android's senior director of product management, Stephanie Cuthbertson. There will be a live question-and-answer session, as well. The point is to highlight major new Android 11 features.

For more about the upcoming software update, check out our review of the Android 11 preview that's for developers only.