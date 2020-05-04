Pixel 4a pictures reveal detailed design features

We're expecting Google to announce the Pixel 4a shortly and a new set of image renders have given us a good idea what to expect.

There's been some leaks about the Pixel 4a but this is one of the first set of clean renders that we've seen of this forthcoming phone. The Pixel 4a is design as an affordable Google phone, giving you that Pixel experience but without the high price.

The Pixel 3a was a success because it took the Pixel's most notorious element - the camera - and put that into a handset that's a lot more attainable. We're expecting a repeat performance on with the Pixel 4a, that single camera on back rumoured to be 12-megapixels, but very potent.

Looking over the images, we see that plastic body of the phone wrapping around the edges, the contrasting power button that we've seen before on Pixel devices and an in-display camera, which makes for good use of space compared to the Pixel 4, which had an enlarged top bezel to accommodate the Soli system.

At the same time, the lens on these renders looks like it has been stuck onto the screen itself, rather than being in the screen and as these renders come from a source that we're less familiar with, they should be taken with a pinch of salt.

They do, however, match some of the real-world leaks and rumours that we've seen before. Rumours also suggest that the Pixel 4a is going to be available from 22 May; we originally forecast that the phone would be launched on 12 May, so it won't be long before we have all the details on this affordable camera phone.