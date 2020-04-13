More details about Google's next Pixel smartphone, thought to be the Pixel 4a, have leaked online.

Google launched the Pixel 3a at Google I/O 2019, and since the cancelation of Google I/O 2020, there has been confusion about when the phone’s successor, the Pixel 4a, might debut. While that is still unclear, the mid-range device itself is coming into better focus, courtesy of 9to5Google.

The Pixel 4a will reportedly definitely have that name, and it'll come with a 5.81-inch OLED FHD+ display and a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. The upcoming phone will also have a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus and OIS/EIS image stabilisation, as well as a hole punch for the front-facing camera, which should boast an 8-megapixel sensor with an 84-degree field of view.

Other reported features include a 3,080 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB of storage options, anad the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 system-on-a-chip. It'll have an USB-C port capable of 18w fast charging, but it won’t have Qi wireless charging. Finally, the Pixel 4a should sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and a plastic body that'll come in Just Black or Barely Blue colours.

Keep in mind it's expected to have a $399 starting price, so this isn't a high-end device, but it's a Google phone and will run stock Android. It'll therefore have access to updates first and come with nifty Google features, such as Night Sight.

The Pixel 4a was originally set to be revealed during the I/O in May, but that's canceled due to the pandemic. It's unclear when the phone will be announced. Google might be waiting for a better time, or it could hold an online event.