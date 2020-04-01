Deal: Google slashes £150 off Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prices

Google has announced a number of discounts across its product lines, including the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, with big savings on both handsets if you're buying SIM free.

The discount has been applied across a number of retailers, meaning you can save £150 on the Pixel 4 or £170 on the Pixel 4XL, so it's a great time to get yourself a new handset.

The deals run from 1 April through to 14 April from a range of retailers.

The Pixel 4, 64GB is £150 off at a range of different stores. It normally retails at £669. It's a great compact handset, with all the power of pure Android and a fantastic camera.

The Pixel 4 XL (64GB) is £150 off at a number of stores. It normally sells for £829. The Pixel 4 XL gives you a pure Android experience and has one of the most reliable cameras on a smartphone.

Aside from its handsets, Google is also reducing the prices on a number of its Google Home and Nest Hub devices, which we've rounded-up here for you.