This is how much Google's Pixel 4a will cost

There's no mystery to Google's next Pixel phone. Several leaks, including a full-blown review on YouTube, have emerged in recent days, revealing everything there is to know about the upcoming Pixel 4a. The one thing that was unclear - its price - has now leaked out, as well.

Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has a fantastic track record when it comes to leaking Android phones, tweeted three images of billboard mockups, one of which purportedly shows the starting price of the Pixel 4a. As you can see, it'll likely cost $399 - the same as the Pixel 3a from last year.

Keep in mind this is a mid-ranger handset that's meant to be affordable. It's not a follow-up to the more premium Pixel 4 that launched a few months ago. Instead, consider it a sibling, for those of you who want a pure Android experience and the latest wares from Mountain View itself.

The phone is expected to be plastic. It'll have a rear camera array with a 12-megapixel sensor, flash module, and maybe even a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. It might also pack a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back, USB-C port at the bottom, a 3.5mm jack on top. On the front side, it could have a 5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 resolution) display with a 443ppi density and 60Hz refresh rate.

Other Pixel 4a features include a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery, and 64GB of storage. Add it all up, and this is definitely an affordable handset. It's meant to follow the Pixel 3a from 2019. You can read our rumour round-up on the Pixel 4a here.

Many expected Google to announce the Pixel 4a at Google I/O. That event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, however. We suspect Google may announce its next phone through an event with no in-person component, but that isn't set in stone, obviously.

Here are the other two renders Blass tweeted out: