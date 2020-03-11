Google hasn't announced the Pixel 4a, but a YouTube "review" video for the upcoming phone is already online.

TecnoLike Plus shared a video showing off photos of the upcoming Pixel 4a and outlining what we can expect, like that it's plastic and has a rear camera array with a 12-megapixel sensor, flash module, and maybe even a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. Of course, Google hasn't confirmed any of the information in the video, but the company's Pixel devices do have a habit of fully leaking out before they're announced.

The Pixel 4a appears to also feature a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the back, USB-C port at the bottom, a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. On the front side, TecnoLike said the Pixel 4a packs a 5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 resolution) display with a 443ppi density and 60Hz refresh rate. Keep in mind the latest Pixel 4 doesn't offer a fingerprint scanner of any sort, and it doesn't top out at 60Hz, instead offering a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other Pixel 4a features include a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery, and 64GB of storage. Add it all up, and this is definitely an affordable handset. It's meant to follow the Pixel 3a from 2019. You can read our rumour round-up on the Pixel 4a here.

It's worth noting that the logo is located toward the bottom of the Pixel 4a in the video, which other reports say indicate it is a pre-production model. This video, therefore, might not be showing the final Pixel 4a that Google intends to launch. As for when that will be, many expected Google to announce the Pixel 4a at Google I/O. That event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, however.

We suspect Google may announce its new phones through an event with no in-person component, but that isn't set in stone, obviously.