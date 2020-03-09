Google Pixel 4a shows up in some new leaked photos

A fresh batch of leaked photos have emerged showing what appears to be a pre-production unit of the rumoured upcoming Google Pixel 4a.

If launched, this device will be the more affordable follow up to the flagship Pixel 4, in the same way the 3a and 3a XL were in relation to the Pixel 3.

Like the leaked renders we've seen previously, the pre-production model has a hole-punch camera in the top left corner of the display. That means it's looking very likely the Pixel 4a won't be using the same advanced facial recognition hardware of the Pixel 4. Instead, there's a fingerprint sensor on the back for unlocking the phone or authenticating purchases.

This fingerprint sensor is placed on the back, as we'd expect it to be, relatively close to the square camera module designed to mimic that of the Pixel 4. The key difference here, however, is that there's only one camera in it. There's no second camera for telephoto zoom, or ultra-wide.

On this particular black variant, the power/sleep button is white, rather than the orange button we saw on the Pixel 4, and the phone appears to have space on the top edge for plugging in a wired pair of headphones.

The other thing these leaks show is that Google is working on a fabric case for the affordable range too.

Whether or not these leaks are of the genuine product is yet to be seen, and won't be confirmed until Google announced the phone officially, and that likely won't happen for a month or two yet.

Originally, it seems the photos were posted to Facebook, before making their way to a post by u/mseven97 on Reddit, and shared by @TechDroider on Twitter in two separate posts, as explained by 9to5Google.

The Pixel 3a range was announced in May 2019, so we'd expect the tech giant to plan for a similar schedule in 2020. Although, with mass manufacturing of many a tech product hit by coronavirus, there's every possibility it'll be released a little later than maybe Google originally planned.