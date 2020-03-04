Google is expected to announce a mid-tier follow-up to the Pixel 4, as evident by new leaks purportedly showing the Pixel 4a.

A user on Slashleaks posted photos allegedly showing the unreleased Pixel 4a. There's no link for the source of the photos, but a watermark with the handle @lan_px indicates it could be an anonymous Telegram user. So, to be clear, this is an unverified source supposedly bringing us our first actual look at the "standard" 4a model, but 9to5Google's Stephen Hall casts doubt upon the legitimacy of these photos.

Nevertheless, we can see a hole-punch display with a square rear camera. These "real-world" pictures also appear to mirror factory CAD-based renders that have leaked in the past. One feature that seems to be weird is the hole grounded in the phone's screen. It was originally expected to be close to the top left corner but is now obviously more to the right in these two leaked hands-on images.

The Pixel 4a also appears to have an odd camera arrangement, with a single lens and an LED flash in a diagonal formation. In terms of 5G support, the Pixel 4a XL model might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Other than that, little is known about the upcoming Pixel 4a.

Other rumoured features include 4GB RAM count, 64GB of internal storage space, and a 12-megapixel primary camera.