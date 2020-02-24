Google warns people off self-installing Google apps on new Huawei devices

Google has actively warned people off from self-installing the Google Play Store and other Google apps onto their new Huawei phones.

That's because it says "sideloading Google’s apps carries a high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with".

As you probably know by now, new Huawei phones released after last summer don't ship with Google apps. That's because of the US trade ban on companies trading with Huawei which has meant that new Huawei phones aren't allowed to be pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services.

Older Huawei and Honor phones such as the P30 Pro and earlier handsets are unaffected - these phones have Google apps now and will continue to in the future. Any Huawei phone released before May last year falls into this category.

It is possible to load the Play Store onto a newer Huawei phone such as the Mate 30 Pro yourself, but it is not recommended by us or - as of now - Google.

Google's Android & Play Legal Director Tristan Ostrowski has broken Google's silence on the topic and it seems Google isn't as keen on sideloading the apps onto Huawei devices as you might have thought - officially at least.

We know that Google has been lobbying the US Government for it to be allowed to trade with Huawei. Remember that Google makes money from ads as people use its apps.

Ostrowski's statement leaves little room for doubt, however:

"Because of the government restrictions described above, new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered 'uncertified,' and will not be able to utilize Google’s apps and services."

"In addition, sideloaded Google apps will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised.

"Sideloading Google’s apps also carries a high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with in ways that can compromise user security."

You have been warned. Although we did it on our review model, and we're sure there are many that will install Google's apps anyway.