Renders show what the Google Pixel 4a could look like

We've heard quite a lot in the last couple of months about Google's plans to release a mid-range phone to complement its main Pixel 4 smartphones - the Pixel 4a.

In recent weeks we've learned that the Pixel 4a has been codenamed "Sunfish" internally, explaining a lot of the whispers we'd heard around that name in the past, and there have also been indications of its likely specs and possible design decisions.

Now the team at LetsGoDigital has gathered together the various rumours surrounding the Pixel 4a and created its customary renders of the phone to give an indication of what it could end up looking like once Google finally shows it off. That'll most likely happen at Google I/O in May.

The design doesn't contain anything radically new to our knowledge (or suspicions), but reiterates that we're expecting a front-facing punch-hole selfie camera, a first for the Pixel line, as well as a fingerprint reader on the phone's back.

As a mid-range handset, the expectation that various top-line features won't make it to the Pixel 4a. That means Google's Motion Sense camera is unlikely to make the cut, while you also shouldn't be hoping for 5G connectivity, and a 90Hz refresh rate for the display is also off the cards.

That said, we heard that Google was working on a 5G handset a few weeks ago, so it's possible that a model with the option will also be released. That might just be a detail of the eventual Pixel 5, though.

However, the Pixel 4a will still pack an OLED screen, and the Pixel 3a matched its more expensive models' cameras, so you could have a good chance of getting the Pixel 4's excellent camera in the package. However, the renders and rumours indicate otherwise - the 4a looks like it'll have one camera to the Pixel 4's two, meaning that the hardware must be different.

We'll be keeping our ears to the ground for more information about the Pixel 4a ahead of Google I/O this year.