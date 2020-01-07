Pixel 4a case leaks show a familiar design

It appears as though Pixel 4a season is almost upon us. Another leak - this time from a case maker - has shown the upcoming budget Pixel in its soft pink colour scheme.

Like the 3D render we saw previously, it shows clearly that this device will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, rather than an advanced facial recognition system on the front.

Those traditionalists who like using their wired headphones will be pleased to see that there looks to be a 3.5mm input on the top edge.

And although the camera housing looks similar to the Pixel 4, it appears there's only one camera in it, rather than the dual system we've seen in the more expensive sibling.

In truth, not a lot of new information can be gleaned from the case-maker's render that we didn't already see in the previous leak.

What it does though, is show that manufacturers of accessories are preparing for this device and adds further credence to the previous render and the features it showed.

From these renders, we can probably expect to see a phone with skinnier bezels than last year's mid-range Pixel 3a, and one with a matte finished colour scheme like the Pixel 4 series.

Of course, some parts of the case render do bring questions to mind. For instance, how the display in the image up top seems to be completely the wrong ratio for a modern smartphone, and far too wide.

It's not an error that massively concerns us, since it's not unusual to see these same errors on many official cheap case listings online. Compare its size and shape to the second image, and you can see it's an inconsistency rather than an accurate representation.

We're not sure when the Pixel 4a is going to launch. But we'll keep the updates coming as and when we hear more.