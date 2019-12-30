Google Pixel 4a: Release date, rumours, specs and leaks

In 2019 Google launched a more affordable handset, the Pixel 3a and it looks like there's going to be a follow-up in 2020, a cheaper version of the Pixel 4.

Leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 4a have started to appear, so we're rounding them up so you know expect come launch day.

May 2020 expected

Nothing has been said about when we might see the Pixel 4a launch so far, but the Pixel 3a was announced at Google I/O 2019, in May. The best starting point is that we'll see a similar launch timetable from Google, although it might be earlier to get the phone to market sooner, following the success in 2019.

There's no word on price, but that's a key point of this phone. Google dropped the prices on the Pixel 4, so the 4a might come in cheaper than the 3a's £399.

144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm

Thanks to some detailed renders, we have a vision of what this phone will look like. It doesn't throw up too many surprises, but it's worth mentioning that the given dimensions suggest that it's slightly smaller than the Pixel 3a. However, the display - while not edge-to-edge - cuts down the forehead and chin of the 2019 phone, so the display is likely to be larger.

There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear, but it's not yet known what material is being used for the body. The early renders give it a seamless look like it's polycarbonate, but with glass being so common even in budget phones, we suspect it will be glass.

Also interesting is that Google looks to be pushing a pronounced camera bump here, with a single camera and flash in the black housing on the rear. That does, at least, give some familial design link to the Pixel 4.

An interesting detail is the 3.5mm headphone socket, something many flagship phones now omit.

5.7 or 5.8-inch display

Punch hole camera

Likely OLED

The display on the Pixel 4a is expected to be flat, with slimmed down bezels and no notch. Instead, there's going to be a punch hole for the front camera, something that we've not seen on a Pixel before.

There's no word on the resolution of the Pixel 4a - and there's nothing so far on whether there's going to be a Pixel 4a XL, we suspect there will be. It's likely that both will be 1080p and the larger device could be around 6.2-inches.

While there's no detail on the display technology we suspect it will be OLED.

As for the hardware, there's no detail at all. We can assume it will be a Snapdragon 700 series. If Google wants to push 5G then it will likely be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, but we can't see this being an immediate priority for Google.

The same applies to other key hardware specs: we don't know the RAM or the storage, but the Pixel 3a was a 4/64GB configuration.

From the renders we can see a single camera in the rear housing, along with the LED flash. We can fairly safely assume that this is the same camera unit as the Pixel 4 - that's the point of these phones after all - to give you access to those camera skills at a lower price point.

In that sense, you can expect to find a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilisation. It will likely have all the AI skills of the Pixel 4, like Night Sight.

The front camera in the display is likely to be an 8-megapixel 1.22µm sensor with f/2.0 lens and some rare bokeh skills.

Here are all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 4a so far.

Renders of the Pixel 4a from a reliable source have given us a good look at this future phone from Google.