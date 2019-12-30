Pixel 4a leak revives Google's desirable mid-range handset

Google enjoyed some success with the Pixel 3a in 2019, its first foray into more affordable handsets and giving customers a mid-range device with potent camera tech. The follow-up is expected to be the Pixel 4a.

Thanks to a reliable leaker, we now have a good idea of what to expect from this phone. @OnLeaks, working with website 91Mobiles, has produced renders of the new phone based on details provided for case manufacturers. Although we don't have accurate specs, we now have a good look at the design.

The display is said to increase in size slightly to around 5.7 or 5.8 inches and there's no notch, with Google instead opting for a punch hole camera. That also suggests there's no Soli hardware as found in the Pixel 4 and a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

The display is said to be flat, with some bezel around the edges although we think it's a great design overall.

There's a 3.5mm headphone socket on the rear, but what's most likely to draw the attention is the camera module. While it only carries a single lens, it's placed in a square black housing which seems to be very much the trend going into 2020.

There's no telling what the camera is, but we suspect it will be the same main camera as the Pixel 4, i.e., a 12-megapixel sensor delivering those great AI-boosted photos.

The measurement are said to be 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm, making it slightly smaller than the Pixel 3a. There's no word on the Pixel 4a XL, but we assume it will be launching alongside this model.

Currently there's no word on when the Pixel 4a might launch, but the previous version was launched at Google I/O in May 2019 - so it's a fair assumption we'll see the new Pixel 4a launched in May 2020.

