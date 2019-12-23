Pixel 4's Face Unlock just got a whole lot better

In the latest feature drop for Pixel phones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL received improved facial recognition.

The phones' Face Unlock feature will now continue to add information about your face to increase their ability to recognise you over time.

As you use the Face Unlock feature to unlock your phone, the phone "occasionally" uses your Face Unlock images to "create improved face models."

That means, essentially, that it can adapt better to changes in your face if - for instance - you grow a beard, or if your hair style changes.

Those worried about security needn't be. Google states that these images are saved internally on the Pixel's secure Titan chip, and never go online. That means the data is only on that single device, not shared.

This is just one of a few new minor features added to the Pixel 4 range in the latest update, as pointed out by XDA Developers and Android Police.

One other improved feature is location tracking. Specifically: dual-frequency GNSS, which essentially means your phone can track two different frequencies from a GPS/Galileo satellite simultaneously for improved location accuracy.

This will come in useful when navigating in Google Maps, route tracking in an exercise app or any other navigation app.

As well as that, eSIM capabilities have been opened up to T-Mobile users in the States for the first time.

These updates landed without much noise from Google, but they should mean an improved experience for users who have the Pixel 4.

