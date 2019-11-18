Google slashes Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 prices for Black Friday

Google has made its move, announcing a sweeping run of discounts on many of its devices for Black Friday. For those looking to get their hands on a new Pixel, then now might be the time to strike.

In the US, Amazon has cut the price of the Pixel 3a to $299, saving you $100. Click here to see this deal.

In the UK, Google has confirmed that it is discounting the Pixel 3a by £70, meaning you can get the superb camera phone for as little as £329. Normally retailing for £399, the Pixel 3a has one of the best performing cameras in this price bracket.

The Pixel 3a is positioned slightly lower than Google's flagship phone, but runs on pure Android 10 and comes with that great camera on the back. But that's not the only handset that Google is discounting for Black Friday.

The company has also announced that it's taking £70 off the price of the new Pixel 4. The new 2019 flagship phone increases the number of cameras on the back with a dedicated telephoto lens and unlike the Pixel 3a, it has flagship-grade hardware.

Normally retailing at around £669, the Pixel 4 has been reduced to £599 in the Black Friday sales from a range of retailers.

We're expecting a wide range of discounts on phones across the Black Friday sales. We're keeping track of the best phone deals as they appear right here.