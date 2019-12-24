Google has confirmed that it is running a January sale, reducing the price of the Pixel 4 and 4XL and Pixel 3a and 3a XL, meaning you'll be able to snap up these great camera phones for not a lot of money.

The Pixel 4 will be getting £100 off the asking price, while the Pixel 3a will have £50 off the price. Some of these are better than the Black Friday prices. These will be available across a range of retailers.

The sales themselves are set to run from 24 December through to 7 January.

• Google Pixel 3a, 64GB, now £349 (was £399): The Pixel 3a is positioned slightly lower than Google's flagship phone, but runs on pure Android 10 and comes with that great camera on the back, making this a great phone for those wanting excellent pictures without a high price. View the offer on Carphone Warehouse.

• Google Pixel 3a XL, 64GB, now £419 (was £479): The bigger Pixel 3a device still has a low price (saving £70), but has a great 6-inch display. See the offer on Carphone Warehouse.

• Google Pixel 4, 64GB, now £559 (was £669): The Google Pixel 4 is the latest phone from Google, offering an excellent camera and a great display. See the deal on Carphone Warehouse.

• Google Pixel 4 XL, 64GB, now £729 (was £829): The larger Pixel 4 offers better battery life than the smaller sibling, with all the same benefits - but with a 6.3-inch display. Click for the deal on Carphone Warehouse.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.