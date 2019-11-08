Google Camera update brings Pixel 4's astrophotography mode to older Pixel devices

Google has started to roll out an update to its default camera app that gives older Pixel users access to the astrophotography mode that launched on the Pixel 4 devices, alongside a number of other features.

The astrophotography mode is an enhancement to Google's already excellent Night Sight feature, enabling users to capture night skies and the stars within them, which would traditionally require a professional camera.

The mode relies heavily on software rather than hardware however, enabling Google to bring it to older Pixel devices rather than reserving it just for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Like the Apple iPhone 11's Night Mode, you can't turn astrophotography mode on in the Night Sight mode via a switch but if you slide to Night Sight mode and point your Pixel at a black sky, you'll be promoted that the astrophotography mode has been turned on.

In addition to the astrophotography mode, the Google Camera 7.2 update will allow users to press and hold the shutter button to start a video, there's a cleaner viewfinder and options at the top are hidden behind a retractable panel. There are also changes to the exposure and zoom elements, display framing hints if it detects you have tilted your phone and a new Social Share option.

The Google Camera 7.2 update is said to be rolling out in phases to the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices over the next couple of days. It hasn't arrived on our Pixel 3 XL just yet, but we are continuously checking the Google Play Store for the update.