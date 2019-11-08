  1. Home
Leaked Google ad shows Pixel 4 and 4 XL getting huge Black Friday discounts

One of Google's upcoming Black Friday deals appears to have leaked online.

A Redditor claimed they spotted a Google Store ad promoting that the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be $200 off until 2 December. They even shared a screengrab of the "leaked" ad, which showed the new phones themselves, a “Save on Google Pixel 4” banner, and other details about the deal. More specifically, we can see the Clearly White and Just Black models pictured, so it's not clear if the Oh So Orange one will be on sale.

For reference, Google's Pixel 4 starts at $599, while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $699, which means you'll end up paying $399 or $499, respectively, for either base-model phone. We suspect this $200-off deal will start Black Friday or earlier and last through to Cyber Monday.

It's a pretty great rollback, considering last year the Pixel 3's price was cut by $150 for the holidays. But it's also too early to tell if other retailers plan to match these reduced prices. If you'd like to check out all the best Black Friday deals so far, follow Pocket-lint's deals hub.

