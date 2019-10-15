Google has taken the wraps off its 2019 phones, revealing the often-leaked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Presented on stage at the Made by Google event, it's fair to say that we knew what to expect, with Google having revealed some of the details prior to the event.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, although Google says this is adaptive, changing to suit what you're viewing so it doesn't drain the battery life. The Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch display.

Both will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM and come with either 64 or 128GB of storage. The Pixel 4 has a 2800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is 3700mAh.

A big part of what Google is presenting in the Pixel 4 is Motion Sense, powered by Google's Soli chip, a radar-based system that's going to support gestures in the phone without touching it - as well as playing its part in the new face unlock function.

Google says that you can turn the radar data on or off and all the processing happens on the phone to protect your privacy.

There are advancements to Google Assistant, as well as a new voice recorder app that will give you a real time transcription, letting you instantly read back what was said - including search. This all happens on the phone, once again, meaning that no data is sent to servers in the cloud.

Moving to the camera, there's an additional lens added the rear, with the main 12.2-megapixel camera offering an f/1.7 aperture with optical image stabilisation. The addition camera is a 16-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto, again with optical image stabilisation.

But Google says it's not about the hardware, it's about the computational intelligence behind the phone. The second lens adds a 2x zoom, but this works in a hybrid setup using Google's "super-res" zoom.

Google says that using pinch zooming to take the photo you want will give you a sharper shot than cropping once you've taken the photo.

Talking about HDR - something that Google has championed on its phones - there are a couple of changes to make for a better experience. Firstly the viewfinder will now show an HDR image, so what you see is what you get. But more important is the dual exposure function. This will let you have two different exposures, allowing to adjust the background and foreground independently, for better overall results.

There are a range of other elements to make your images look better, like smarter white balance correction and portrait modes, while there's also a huge boost to Night Sight.

One element is the new astrophotography mode that will give you much longer exposures, perfect for taking pictures of the night sky.

The new Pixel will come in black, white and orange.

The Pixel 4 will cost $799 and the Pixel 4 XL will be $899; in the UK, the Pixel 4 is £669 while the Pixel 4 XL is £829

Shipping will start on 24 October.