  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google could soon unveil a 5G Pixel 4 and a new smartwatch

|
Pocket-lint Google could soon unveil a 5G Pixel 4 and a new smartwatch
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for September 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for September 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- Are you excited?

Google has likely made a 5G version of the Pixel 4, and it could debut next week, according to a new report.

Nikkei has claimed that standard LTE versions of the Pixel 4 will definitely be announced at an event next Tuesday, and that Google has started “test production” on a 5G model of the phone. It's not known when this model will be unveiled. It could be shown next week, or it could be held until spring, when it'll debut alongside a new budget phone, likely a follow-up to the Pixel 3A.

If Google previews the 5G phone during its Pixel 4 event, it’s likely only be a quick announcement. Development hasn't completed, and the phone hasn't hit production yet. It'll be interesting to see if Google risks showing it too early, which could affect buyers' interest in the long run.

The company reportedly wants to launch the 5G Pixel 4 within the next year, however - well before a 5G iPhone lands. But keep in mind 5G networks are still in their early stages still, and there's no reason for consumers to upgrade from LTE to 5G devices so soon.

Nikkei also mentioned Google might unveil a new smartwatch and a laptop - presumably a new Pixelbook - next week. For more about what you expect from the Pixel 4 event, see Pocket-lint's How to watch guide here.

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 7T Pro: Release date, specs, rumours, news and features
What is an eSIM and what does it mean for your new iPhone, iPad or Pixel?
Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+: What we want and expect to see
How to find a lost iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods or Mac
Pixel 4 'Made by Google' event: How to watch and what to expect
Google could soon unveil a 5G Pixel 4 and a new smartwatch