Google could soon unveil a 5G Pixel 4 and a new smartwatch

Google has likely made a 5G version of the Pixel 4, and it could debut next week, according to a new report.

Nikkei has claimed that standard LTE versions of the Pixel 4 will definitely be announced at an event next Tuesday, and that Google has started “test production” on a 5G model of the phone. It's not known when this model will be unveiled. It could be shown next week, or it could be held until spring, when it'll debut alongside a new budget phone, likely a follow-up to the Pixel 3A.

If Google previews the 5G phone during its Pixel 4 event, it’s likely only be a quick announcement. Development hasn't completed, and the phone hasn't hit production yet. It'll be interesting to see if Google risks showing it too early, which could affect buyers' interest in the long run.

The company reportedly wants to launch the 5G Pixel 4 within the next year, however - well before a 5G iPhone lands. But keep in mind 5G networks are still in their early stages still, and there's no reason for consumers to upgrade from LTE to 5G devices so soon.

Nikkei also mentioned Google might unveil a new smartwatch and a laptop - presumably a new Pixelbook - next week. For more about what you expect from the Pixel 4 event, see Pocket-lint's How to watch guide here.