Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL pricing leaks, could be cheaper than Pixel 3 and 3 XL

The Google Pixel 4 smartphones have pretty much leaked in their entirety over the last couple of months, but there is one detail we have been eagerly awaiting more news on: their prices.

It seems we might have an idea as to how much the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will cost now though, thanks to a tweet from serial leaker Evan Blass. Blass tweeted the Canadian prices for the handsets, offering details on the 64GB and 128GB models for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

He claims in the tweet that the 64GB of the Pixel 4 will cost CAD$1049.95, while the 128GB will cost CAD$1199.95, both of which are a slight increase on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. The 64GB Pixel 4 XL meanwhile, is said to cost CAD$1199.95, while the 128GB will cost CAD$1359.95.

These prices would directly translate to a starting price of around £630 for the Pixel 4 and around £730 for the Pixel 4 XL, which would make them cheaper than the starting prices for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, if the conversion and prices are accurate, though we suspect it is more likely that the prices will remain the same as the 2018 models started at.

For the US, the conversion would be around $790 starting price for the Pixel 4 and around $900 for the Pixel 4 XL, which is the same as the Pixel 3 and 3 XL launched at.

In terms of other Pixel 4 rumours, there has also been another detail revealed by 9to5Google that suggests the new devices will feature raise to talk for Google Assistant. This feature will be in addition to squeezing the Active Edge sides, saying the "Hey Google" wake word or swiping up from the bottom corners of Android 10.

We expect to learn all the official details surrounding the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on 15 October. You can head to our separate feature to find out how to watch the live stream, or head to our Pixel 4 round up feature for all the latest rumoured details and specs on the Pixel 4 devices.