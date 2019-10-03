Expect even better Night Sight from Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with Pixel Neural Core

The latest leaks around the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL suggest there will be a new version of the Pixel Visual Core co-processor found inside Pixel 2 and 3 handsets, called Pixel Neural Core (that suggests more AI smarts to us).

The Visual Core is the brains behind the Pixel's superb low-light Night Sight tech, so we can expect some big claims from Google for the new camera including dual-exposure shots that we've detailed elsewhere.

Surely there will also be enhancements to the night mode, too, and it's that which we're most excited about - in our recent night mode test versus the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Huawei P30 Pro, the year-old Pixel 3 did very well and we thought it could be considered to have the best indoor night shots versus its newer rivals.

We do wonder what else Google can say about this phone during the 15 October launch, considering we know what it looks like and even how the new camera will work. There were even sample photos, too.

The Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 4 will clock in with a 5.7-inch screen. Both will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform, have 64 or 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.