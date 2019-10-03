Much has been said about night mode photography recently, with the iPhone 11 Pro and current generation Pixel phones producing excellent shots in dark lighting conditions. However, what about daytime snaps? Is there a way to make them even better?

Google thinks so as it is bringing a new feature to the Google Pixel 4 and, presumably, Pixel 4 XL.

Dual exposure controls will reportedly be added to the camera application that give a user the option to separately manage the highlights and shadows when taking a picture to ensure everything is clear, no matter how bright the sun is shining on or behind your subject.

A promotional video was found by 9to5Google that showed how it works. You can darken an image (reduce overall exposure) with one slider on the right-hand side (a sun icon), then increase shadows (contrast, effectively) with another.

That can give your photos more depth and clarity. It also provides better silhouette shots, as evidenced in sample shots the website claims to have acquired and posted as part of a separate leak.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be officially unveiled at a Made by Google event on 15 October. There might not be anything to actually reveal by then, of course, but you will be able to watch it live right here on Pocket-lint.