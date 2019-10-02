This is the Google Pixel 4 XL

Just a day after a press image of the smaller Google Pixel 4 smartphone leaked online, the Pixel 4 XL has appeared.

The image was posted by serial leaker Evan Blass - the same source who gave us the Pixel 4 press image - and it shows the larger model in the Clearly White model with a black frame and orange power button.

No details were offered by Blass in the tweet with the image, but we've already heard plenty about the devices in previous leaks and even Google has offered some confirmations regarding the features we can expect.

We know the square camera housing on the rear of the device is legitimate and we know the Pixel 4 will have a bezel above the display rather than a notch in order to house the multiple sensors Google is implementing into these smartphones - including the Google Soli radar chip for gesture and Face unlock features.

Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it's been claimed both devices will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display - similar to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

In terms of other rumours, the Pixel 4 XL is reported to be coming with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 4 is expected to offer a 5.7-inch screen. Both are said to be coming with 6GB of RAM and it's claimed the Pixel 4 will have a 2800mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 3700mAh battery.

All will officially be revealed on 15 October but for now, you can read our Pixel 4 rumour round up feature for all the latest.