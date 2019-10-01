Google Pixel 4 press image leaks online

Google is due to officially reveal all the details about its Pixel 4 smartphone at an event on 15 October. We say all the details as the company has already confirmed some of the features coming to the device and there have been some Google adverts spotted in New York's Times Square too, revealing a couple more details.

The Pixel 4 has also leaked heavily over the last couple of months and the latest comes from Evan Blass - known to Twitter fans as @EvLeaks. Blass has kindly shared a press image of the Google Pixel 4 giving us a lovely clear image of what we can expect from the Just Black model of the smartphone.

In the image shared by Blass, we can see the square camera housing on the rear of the Pixel 4 with two camera lenses inside - a feature confirmed by Google - and we can see the bezel at the top of the display where we know Google is placing its Soli radar chip for gesture controls and Face unlock features.

As Pixel fans would expect, the "G" logo is positioned on the back of the device towards the bottom but based on this image and all the other Pixel 4 leaks, there will be no two-tone rear this time round - a distinguishing feature Pixel smartphones have offered since their launch a few years ago.

Other leaks suggest the Pixel 4 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 90Hz display refresh rates. You can read all about the Pixel 4 rumours in our separate round up feature.