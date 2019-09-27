For today only, to celebrate Google's 21st birthday, the company is offering up a bargain. If you've been holding off on buying a Google device, now is the time.
There's a 21 per cent discount available on a range of Google products and smart devices including:
- Up to £203 off the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL
- Up to £98 off the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL
- A saving of £62.79 on the Google Home Max (now £236.21)
- £24.99 off the Google Nest Hub (now £94.01)
- £48.09 off the Google Nest Hello Doorbell (now £180.91)
- £41.79 off the Google Nest Thermostat E (now £157.21)
- And more!
The discount is easy to get too. All you need to do is add whatever Google device you fancy to your basket, then enter the promo code B-GOOGLE21 to grab the saving.
It's worth noting though that this special offer, unfortunately, doesn't apply to Google Stadia pre-orders, so there's no grabbing a bargain there. You also can't use the code for Google services such as Nest Aware subscriptions.
Not content with this discount? There's also still the chance to get yourself a Google Home Mini for free if you're already a Google One subscriber.
Google is likely taking this opportunity to clear stock in the run-up to the Made by Google event that's just around the corner.