For today only, to celebrate Google's 21st birthday, the company is offering up a bargain. If you've been holding off on buying a Google device, now is the time.

There's a 21 per cent discount available on a range of Google products and smart devices including:

The discount is easy to get too. All you need to do is add whatever Google device you fancy to your basket, then enter the promo code B-GOOGLE21 to grab the saving.

It's worth noting though that this special offer, unfortunately, doesn't apply to Google Stadia pre-orders, so there's no grabbing a bargain there. You also can't use the code for Google services such as Nest Aware subscriptions.

Not content with this discount? There's also still the chance to get yourself a Google Home Mini for free if you're already a Google One subscriber.

Google is likely taking this opportunity to clear stock in the run-up to the Made by Google event that's just around the corner.