Every angle of Google Pixel 4 XL revealed in hands on images

Google will announce the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event on 15 October 2019, but there have been so many leaks over the last couple of months that we aren't expecting many surprises, if any, come launch day.

The latest leak comes in the form of hands on pictures of the Google Pixel 4 XL, published by SlashLeaks, and it shows the device off from every angle. Literally.

The hands on images present the Clearly White model, though Just Black and Oh So Orange models have been revealed in previous leaks. From the pictures, we can see the Clearly White model has a black frame and the two-tone rear appears to be gone, with just the "G" logo in place at the bottom of the device and the square camera housing in the top left.

An orange power button is positioned on the right side with the volume rocker, while USB Type-C is at the bottom. There are numerous images of the software too - which is Android 10 of course - and confirmation of the rumoured 90Hz refresh rate display can be seen on one of the screens. The software images also show the Face unlock feature that Google itself confirmed for the Pixel 4 a couple of months ago.

At the top of the Google Pixel 4 XL's display, there is a bezel rather than a notch like the Pixel 3 XL. This is something we expected as Google previously revealed the plethora of sensors, including the Google Soli chip, that would be placed at the top of the Pixel 4 so it was expected the larger model would offer the same.

There's only a few weeks left to wait until all the official details are revealed but you can read all about the latest rumours surrounding the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in our separate feature if you want to know what else to expect.