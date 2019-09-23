Google Pixel 4 and Nest Mini appear on retailer listing early, with prices

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL have almost leaked in their entirety over the last couple of months, but there are still a few details we have been waiting to hear more about in the run up to the 15 October Made by Google event.

Price is one of those details but an Irish retailer called Elara (spotted by 9to5Google), appears to have listed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL early, giving some indication as to how much the devices will cost.

According to the retailer, the Pixel 4 will start at €819.98, which is around £730, while the Pixel 4 XL will start at around €1126.68, which is around £1000. The Pixel 3 started at £739 when it first launched, while the Pixel 3 XL started at £869 so the Pixel 4 XL price seems a little high.

The Elara listings also gave us the name of the orange colour we've seen crop up in leaks though, including an official Google advert in Times Square, New York City. Drum roll...it's going to be called Oh So Orange, joining Just Black and Clearly White this year.

While no images or specifications are included on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL retail listings, the site does say they will come in 64GB and 128GB options and there will be four official Google cases available, which 9to5Google has said its sources have verified.

The Google Nest Mini - the rumoured second generation of the Google Home Mini - is also listed on Elara. It is shown in two colours - Rock Candy and Anthracite - and both cost €59.94 (around £53), which we expect to be £50 at launch. No further details on the Nest Mini are offered on the retailers site, but based on previous rumours, it will look similar to its predecessor but with a built-in wall mount and internal upgrades including sound.

You can read all about the Pixel 4 rumours in our separate feature, as well as all the rumours surrounding the Google Nest Mini in our other feature. We expect to find out all the official details on 15 October.